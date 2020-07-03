Captain America Revealed for Fortnite, Now Available

✖

The Fortnite Item Shop has updated on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, and as expected, it has brought with it the game's latest Marvel crossover featuring Captain America. We first learned that Epic Games and Marvel were teaming up to bring Captain America to the popular battle royale game earlier this week thanks to some datamining leaks, but at the time it was unclear when the character would be added. That said, right in time for 4th of July, Epic Game has released the character.

Unfortunately, for those looking for an entire cosmetic set, that's not what's been released. What is available right now in the Item Shop is the Captain America skin, which costs 2,000 V-Bucks and comes with Cap's iconic shield.

Marvel fans hoping to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the hero -- also known as the Chris Evans version --- will be disappointed to learn that Marvel and Epic Games have opted for a more plain and generic Cap.

In addition to adding the skin to the store, Epic Games has also released a short new trailer to accompany the game's latest Marvel crossover, which you can check out for yourself via the Tweet below:

