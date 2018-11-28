‘Fortnite’ Cosmetic Items Leak Shows Off New Skins and a Moth Meme Reference

Fortnite Season 6 continues to chug along with a wide variety of new content to enjoy, but this latest update is just like every other when it comes to leaks and the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. The latest find? Perfect for those moth meme lovers out there that refuse to let the joke die. Oh, and some pretty sweet new skins as well.

Thanks to our friends over at FortniteNews (with help from FNBR), we’ve got our first look at some of the new items that will be making their way into the shop at some point in the near future:

Of course, it wouldn’t be a datamined Item Shop leak without some new emotes either, especially for those that want to add a little more of that Jazzy-style into their battle royale experience:

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices!

As for the latest season, here’s what Epic Games had to say about their latest adventure in the wildly popular online game: “Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

You can also catch up on everything that is new in Fortnite with our Community Hub right here, including patch notes, leaks, cosplay, fan feedback, and tons more!