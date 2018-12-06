‘Fortnite’ Creative Mode Now Live, Here’s What It Does

Now that Epic Games has launched its seventh season for the beloved battle royale game Fortnite, the studio is looking to inspire their community even more by getting those creative juices flowing! That’s where the new Creative Mode comes in , which offers a new twist on a record-breaking favorite.

In the developer’s most recent update, they provided a brief overview for what the new mode has to offer in its early beta stages:

Creative Hub provides access to your own island, the islands of other friends who have joined on the server, or featured islands selected from the community.

Player Islands are your creative space that automatically saves.

Players will be able to keep a server active for up to 4 hours at a time.

Battle Pass owners will start with 4 islands to allow for different creations. On December 13, all players will receive 4 islands.

Friends can visit your island and island owners can set permissions to determine if your friends can edit/build while visiting. The My Island menu is accessible through the Main Menu in-game while on your island.



This really is like making your own game. You can join up with other players or create solo. You can make magic with the Replay mode while also utilizing the new devices available:

New Devices Ice Block Damage Rails Speed Boost Timer Scoreboard Player Spawn

From Battle Royale: Spikes Chiller Bouncer Launch Pad Mounted Turret Cozy Campfire



There is also a creative inventory available to players that offers a way to spawn prefabs easily, as well as devices, weapons and more. As for what a prefab even is:

8 obstacle courses

25 buildings from Battle Royale

34 galleries of building tiles and props

Battle Pass owners will have first dibs on a private island, but it will soon open up to all – Pass or no. Interested in how it actually works? The team detailed exactly what the characters in-game have and what tools are in their belt to create greatness:

Phone This is the in-game tool your character holds that’s used to edit, copy, and manipulate props in the world. Experiment with its features to discover all the things it can do.

Fly mode allows players to quickly travel around their island and create in mid-air. Double jump to start flying.

My Island menu The “Game” tab starts and stops player-created games. When a game is stopped your island reverts to its pre-game state. You may experience functionality issues with this feature as we continue to make improvements. The “Game Settings” tab sets health, fall damage, spawn location, etc and can be changed at any time through the My Island menu. The “Island Tools” tab resets your island back to its original state and sets who can build on your island.



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think about the new Creative Mode? Are we feeling it, or does it just not fit? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!