Fortnite Brings Back Deadpool, X-Force Bundles

Fortnite has brought back some of its more recent limited-time cosmetics with the return of different Deadpool and X-Force bundles in the game’s Item Shop. Available for varying amounts of V-Bucks depending on what you’re looking for, the skins and other accessories include things like the Cuddlepool skin, the Unstoppable Force pickaxe, and a Deadpool Gear bundle to include a number of different items together into one purchase. Just as the cosmetics were handled when they were first revealed, these bundles and the individual skins will only be around in the Item Shop for a while before they’re removed again.

Epic Games announced the return of the Deadpool and X-Force items recently as the bundles returned to the Item Shop for a limited amount of time. They’re still there now if you want one, but they’ll presumably be removed again when the Item Shop refreshes as it does every day.

Powered by a shrouded past, a twisted future, and a whole lot of luck. We’ve called in Psylocke, Cable, and Domino to show you how it’s done. Get the X-Force Bundle in-game now! pic.twitter.com/jGhQRcnSSr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 13, 2020

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the bundles currently featured in the Item Shop courtesy of FNBR which tracks items released and available in Fortnite.

Deadpool/X-Force Bundles in Item Shop

Deadpool Gear Bundle (Dragacorn glider, Chimichanga emote, Scootin’ emote, Meaty Mallets pickaxe) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Deadpool Mashups Bundle (Ravenpool skin, Cuddlepool skin) – 2,000 V-Bucks

X-Force Gear Bundle (Psi-Rider glider, Psi-Blade pickaxe, Unstoppable Force pickaxe, Probability Dagger pickaxe) – 2,000 V-Bucks

X-Force Outfits Bundle (Cable skin, Psylocke skin, Domino skin) – 3,000 V-Bucks

Each of the items listed within those bundles can also be purchased separately from the sets, but you’ll be paying more for the pieces if you buy multiple ones individually instead of purchasing more than one through a bundle.

The Deadpool cosmetics added weeks ago were a mix of skins and other items like these that players had to pay for as well as ones earned through challenges. Cosmetics turning players into Deadpool himself were reserved to these challenges available through owning the battle pass while other things you might need to accessorize your Deadpool look with were restricted to the Item Shop.

These skins and everything else included in the bundles will only be around for a while now, so be sure to get what you need from the Item Shop before it’s gone.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.