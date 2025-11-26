Fortnite Down With Other Epic Games Servers Ahead of Holiday

As many players gear up for a long holiday weekend, frustration spreads through the gaming community as Fortnite and several other titles using Epic Games’ backend abruptly went offline with its servers. Countless users discovered they couldn’t log in just as they were preparing for seasonal events and holiday downtime. The outage hit hard, leaving players locked out as many are free for the Thanksgiving holiday. With no warning and thousands of failed login attempts, the disruptions have ruined many plans, and could potentially last up to the Zero Hour event and Chapter 7 launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears that Epic Games has resolved the outage on its backend, and players can now resume player games that use Epic Games’ servers. The previous status from Epic Games regarding Fortnite and other Epic Game servers are as follows:

Update – We are continuing to investigate this issue. Nov 26, 2025 – 18:56 UTC

– We are continuing to investigate this issue. Investigating – We’re aware of players being unable to login to Epic Games Store, Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys and Developer Portal. Our team is investigating the issue and we’ll follow up once the issue has been resolved. Nov 26, 2025 – 17:54 UTC

– We’re aware of players being unable to login to Epic Games Store, Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys and Developer Portal. Our team is investigating the issue and we’ll follow up once the issue has been resolved.

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, players worldwide reported login failures and server connection issues for Fortnite and several other games dependent on Epic Online Services. Players attempting to launch the game or access the Epic launcher were met with authentication failures, preventing them from accessing the game. The outage appears to have affected the broader Epic ecosystem, including Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

Epic Games is working to resolve the issue and is providing updates throughout. For now, players will have to be patient as the studio tries to bring its servers back online. Until then, any game using Epic Games’ backend will not launch, and players will be locked out of their favorite games. Fans saw a similar situation when The Simpson collaboration launched.

It is unlikely that this outage will last for too long. Considering the timing, right before Thanksgiving, when many players take advantage of the free time from work and school to game, Epic Games will be more motivated to fix the issue quickly. Still, there is the possibility that the issue could go on longer than expected. Regardless, players will need to turn their attention to other games.

This isn’t the first time a major developer or publisher has seen its servers crash. PlayStation had a major outage earlier this year that lasted over a day and saw players completely unable to play online games. Depending on the severity of the issue, servers can be down briefly or for several days. Timing plays a major role in this, as sometimes the launch of a huge game can see the servers get overwhelmed. There are many causes for servers going down, and sometimes the reasons are not provided.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!