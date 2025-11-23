Blackpink’s Lisa is the Next Fortnite Festival Headliner (and It’s Soon)

The Fortnite Festival has become a celebrated tradition within the popular Battle Royale, and this year alone has featured big acts like the virtual artist Hatsune Miku, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, and the Gorillaz. Now we know the next Fortnite Festival headliner, and this time around, Fortnite is going K-pop with Blackpink’s very own Lisa taking the stage. Fans even got their first look at the new Fortnite version of Lisa, and the best news of all is that the new Festival is happening really soon.

Several elements of the upcoming Chapter 7 are starting to pop up online, and coinciding with the November 29th release of Chapter 7 is Lisa’s Fortnite Festival performance. X user ShiinaBr revealed the first look at the new Fortnite Lisa artwork, which you can check out below. This is also presumably what her cosmetic set will likely be, or at least a part of it, as most headliners of the Fortnite Festival also receive skins and costumes for players to purchase, which was the case with Mars, Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and more from past festivals.

LISA x FORTNITE JAM TRACKS LEAKED



– Rockstar

– New Woman (ft Rosalia)

– F*CK UP THE WORLD (Vixi Solo Version) pic.twitter.com/P3d6ZiYE1l — Sam (@SamLeakss) November 22, 2025

Then X user @SamLeakss revealed the new Fortnite Jam tracks, which will include three different tracks from Lisa’s recent solo album Alter Ego. Those tracks include Rockstar, New Woman (Ft Rosalia), and F*ck Up The World (Vixi Solo Version), which are all stellar picks. Two tracks that fans are hoping also make an appearance at some point include the first two singles from Lisa’s solo outing, which are Lalisa and Money, though neither one appeared on the album itself.

Lisa is one of the four members of Blackpink alongside Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo, and the group has amassed a massive following and big numbers with their previous albums and singles. The group had already become popular with songs like Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and Kill This Love before their debut record hit stores and digital platforms. Titled The Album, the 2020 set featured more big hits like How You Like That, Lovesick Girls, and Ice Cream (featuring Selena Gomez).

Then in 2022, the group delivered Born Pink, which featured hits like Pink Venom and Shut Down. Then all four of the members started releasing their own solo projects, including Lisa’s Alter Ego, and then in July the group reunited to release the first single from their next project, Jump.

As for the next season of Fortnite, recent leaks have suggested that Kill Bill and Back to the Future will be a part of the next chapter, as well as a new mode, a new build system, and various Rift-a-palooza events and more. Hopefully, we’ll get more details soon, because it’s sounding like it should be a thrilling next chapter.

