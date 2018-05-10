This ‘Fortnite’ Skin Concept for Dwight From ‘The Office’ Needs to Happen

Epic Games has no shortage of skin ideas from crafty Fortnite players who want their favorite characters added, but one suggestion that brings The Office’s Dwight K. Schrute to the battle royale game needs to become a reality.

The idea was submitted to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit with a Redditor submitting the artwork below for consideration to supplement the skin concept. This 3D animation of Dwight comes from 3D artist Guss Soares and has been around for a year now, but with Fortnite’s surge in popularity, players have once again unearthed it to give an idea of what Dwight would look like in Fortnite. Soaring to the top of the subreddit with thousands of upvotes, it’s clear that Fortnite players are in agreement with the skin suggestion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In true Fortnite fashion, it wouldn’t make sense to simply call the skin “Dwight.” The most well-known Fortnite skin that’s based on another character is the John Wick skin that was available at the end of Season 3’s Battle Pass, but it couldn’t be found by looking for that name. Instead, it was renamed “The Reaper,” but everyone who saw it knew exactly what it was. Similarly, the Dwight skin concept also had an alternate name to successfully get it in the game: “Assistant to the Regional Manager,” emphasis on “to the.”

Fleshing out the skin concept, players banded together to figure out what else the skin would need to make it the perfect crossover between Fortnite and The Office. Staying true to Dwight’s character and his life outside of Dunder Mifflin, it was suggested that his pickaxe could instead be transformed into a harvesting tool with a beet attached to the end of it. Find some way to fit a reference to bears in there and you’re already well on your way to a new skin.

Players even had more suggestions for additional Dwight skins sold at different prices that recreated his various personas throughout The Office’s season. From his famous holiday-themed Belsnickel to the environmentalist who turned against the earth known as Recyclops, there are all sorts of different concepts out there that could be sold at different tiers. As soon as players can figure out what the conversion rate is from Schrute Bucks and Stanley Nickels to V-Bucks, we’ll be in business.

It’d be a stretch for any other game, but with Fortnite already getting John Wick and introducing a playable version of Thanos, it seems that pretty much anything’s possible for Epic Games.