Fortnite Gets New Free Guy Skin, Emote

Free Guy, a new movie about a video game, has now come full circle by being added to a video game itself. Epic Games announced on Thursday that Fortnite would soon play host to not only a Free Guy skin but also an emote, too. The new cosmetic will be available from the Item Shop on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, but you’ll be able to earn its associated emote by completing some in-game challenges within a certain amount of time.

Though the Free Guy protagonist played by Ryan Reynolds is named “Guy,” this skin isn’t for that character. Rather, it’s for “Dude,” a character who makes sense in the context of the movie that’s bound by video game rules. You can see Dude below as well as an animation of the emote that players can acquire which comes with a voice line from the movie which encourages players to have a great day.

To get the emote, you’ll have to start looking for some ATMs around the Fortnite map, a play off of Guy’s bank teller job in Free Guy. Players who visit those ATMs and follow instructions will soon earn themselves the new Free Guy emote.

“In case you didn’t know, Guy’s really busy trying to save Free City,” Epic Games said about the new crossover. “So while he doesn’t get to ride the Battle Bus, he’s still committed to making a special appearance. Search for ATM machines and follow Guy’s instructions to complete the newly-released Free Guy Quests.”

If you want the skin, you’ll have a different sort of quest to complete: Heading to the Item Shop and buying it. Epic Games said it’ll be in the store Thursday night, so expect to see it then.

For those who might take a while to complete the quests associated with the emote, you’ll have plenty of time to do so. Epic Games said that these quests will be around from now until September 6th, so expect to see plenty of people using the new Free Guy emote between now and then and afterwards.