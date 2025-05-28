Fortnite Reveals New Free Star Wars Pickaxe (And Players Have Thoughts)

Though Fortnite itself is free-to-play, it’s no secret that the game offers plenty of opportunities for players to spend their V-Bucks. So, it’s always an exciting day when fans can claim rewards in Fortnite for free, and just such an opportunity is headed our way soon. Starting on June 3rd, gamers will be able to claim a free Star Wars-themed pickaxe and loading screen in Fortnite just by logging in during the event window. Alas, it’s probably not the pickaxe you’re looking for.

This information was shared to the social media platform X by reliable Fortnite source, @HYPEX, who shared an image of the new loading screen and free pickaxe. According to the post, the items will be available as free Fortnite login rewards between June 3rd and June 10th. This information is also supported by an official news post from Epic Games on the Fortnite website as part of the Galactic Battle V: Death Star Sabotage event description.

FREE PICKAXE & LOADING SCREEN — Login between June 3 & June 10 to claim them pic.twitter.com/sTW2S57FTB — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 28, 2025

The Assault on the Death Star loading screen is on-theme for the current Star Wars season of Fortnite, but the pickaxe is a bit more of a mystery at first glance. Many players are dubbing it a metal toothpick, and I’ve got to admit, that sure is the vibe. However, as the official Fortnite description notes, the pickaxe is modeled after Captain Phasma’s personal melee weapon, the Quicksilver Baton Spear.

Whether you’re trying to complete a Captain Phasma look or not, there are certainly a few Fortnite skins where the metal stick would indeed fit the vibe. Players will be able to claim the metal toothpick along with the Star Wars loading screen by logging in to Fortnite between June 3rd and June 10th.

Fortnite Players Wish the New Pickaxe Was a Lightsaber

Although many gamers are excited by the new free loading screen, reactions to the pickaxe design choice are more mixed. Given the Star Wars theme of the current Fortnite season, many gamers want to see a lightsaber pickaxe. Despite some leakers promising that lightsabers absolutely have to be on the way, this latest update on freebies for the Star Wars season makes it look unlikely. Unlikely, but much desired by fans.

Since the start of the Star Wars content in Fortnite, many fans have been hoping for and predicting the arrival of lightsabers in the game. Alas, the new free pickaxe does not appear to be a lightsaber, unless that preview art is hiding some serious secrets. Many reactions to the leak feature players expressing their frustration about getting a metal stick instead of a lightsaber. As one comment puts it, “We want the LIGHTSABERS bro.”

With the Star Wars set to end on June 7th, it doesn’t look likely that lightsabers will be added to Fortnite. Many fans viewed the final Death Star Sabotage live event as the last chance for the dream feature to become reality. But, with those details on the table and nary a lightsaber to be seen, it looks like, for whatever reason, that just isn’t going to happen this time around. Still, a free pickaxe is a free pickaxe, so don’t forget to log in to Fortnite during the week of June 3rd to grab the item.

What do you think of the new free Star Wars pickaxe for Fortnite? Let us know if you’ll be claiming it in the comments below!