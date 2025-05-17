Fortnite x One-Punch Man Leaks Thanks to Darth Vader

Fortnite players can now talk in real-time with an AI-generated Darth Vader in the game’s Battle Royale mode. Clips of AI Vader in action have taken the internet by storm, with players showing off their conversations with the Sith Lord. Despite all the protections Epic Games has put into place, however, the AI model has done some interesting things in its first hours of existence. In addition to some language issues that have already been patched, AI Vader has been responsible for accidentally leaking some upcoming Fortnite content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From streamers to casual players, Fortnite fans have made a game of seeing just what sorts of things they can get AI Vader to share. From discussions of Skibidi Toilet to suggestions on how to break up with someone, AI Vader has plenty to share. However, it seems that he might be on the Dark Side of the Force when it comes to keeping company secrets. Recently, Fortnite leaker @itsmeleaky noticed that Vader describes a character skin that isn’t yet in the game, which seems to reference a popular character from One-Punch Man.

Fortnite x One Punch Man⁉️⁉️⁉️



Vaders describes a person "wearing a yellow and red suit with a black belt. He has a bald head and no facial features"#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/qqypcYSnzM — Leaky (@itsmeleaky) May 16, 2025

Leaky did not share what prompt gets AI Vader to share this information, and it sounds like the description doesn’t specifically reference One-Punch Man or the character by name. Even so, gamers suspect the description of someone “wearing a yellow and red suit with a black belt” who has “a bald head and no facial features” must refer to the character of Saitama, aka the titular One-Punch Man himself.

Of course, some social media comments suggest that it could very well describe children’s TV character Cailou, who is also bald with limited facial features. Given Fortnite’s history, an anime collab sure seems more likely, but you never know.

Gamers Excited for More Anime Collabs in Fortnite

As far as leaks go, this one is a little bit shaky. Though AI Vader’s description could well reference a future Fortnite skin, there’s no guarantee that’s what’s going on here. The description could also wind up applying to something else, not necessarily a One-Punch Man skin. Even so, fans are excited at the potential to see another anime skin in Fortnite.

The game has previously featured plenty of anime collab skins, including characters from Naruto and Dragon Ball. Previous leaks have also suggested some future planned collabs, including Solo Leveling. And while some comments in response to this latest leak suggest that One-Punch Man skins would be “mid,” many gamers are excited at the potential of bringing iconic anime fights to the game.

Ey if he comes, the goku vs saitama debate can end via a 1v1 in fortnite😭🙏🙏🙏 — Emerald (@emeraldeditzam) May 16, 2025

In particular, many gamers share the sentiment from the tweet above, wanting to see an in-game face-off between Goku, who already has a Fortnite skin, and Saitama. Other gamers are simply taking the opportunity to ask after the Solo Leveling content or put in their votes for future anime collabs, such as One Piece or Bleach.

For now, this leak remains an unconfirmed rumor about future potential content. Until Epic Games confirms plans, it’s always possible that the One-Punch Man collab will turn out to be nothing but a myth.

Would you be excited to see One-Punch Man join the list of anime collabs in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!