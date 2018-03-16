Fortnite Glitch Grants Players Unlimited Weapons Access

There is a lot going on in the world of Fortnite recently. With the latest, and huge, update now live and a huge celebrity-filled party planned for E3 – Epic Games sure does know how to keep a busy schedule. With all of the changes and plans however, it’s easy to miss some of the glitches lurking around when talking about an online game. Case and point? There’s a new glitch that players have discovered a pretty revealing glitch, one that is a total game changer.

For those not yet savvy in the world of Fortnite Battle Royale, players have quite a few weapons to choose from, but they can only carry five total items. This makes the selection process incredibly important. Well, it did before there was a glitch that pretty much obliterated that limit was discovered.

According to a Reddit post, a video was posted of a player seemingly being able to pick up, and keep, weapons well beyond that limit. You can check out the glitch in action in the video above, but it seems that in order to trigger it – a player needs to get down … boogie down, with the Boogie Bomb. Yeah, it’s that kind of game.

The bomb itself, when triggered, puts everyone in the vicinity at risk of some serious dance moves. From the looks of the video, the Boogie Bomb needs to be equipped in the fifth and final slot before they throw it on the ground to activate. This causes the harvesting tool to come into the picture and players can go ham on what weapons they want to equip. Dance for your lives, dance for your loot!

When looking at the inventory once the glitch has been utilized, it appears that the additional inventory slots are actually hidden behind already filled spaces. Drop a piece of gear, and another one is in its place automatically. We’re sure that Epic Games will be quick with a fix, they always are, so if this is something that you just have to try out, do it fast.

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC – Coming soon to mobile!