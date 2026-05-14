2025 PC Game Now 100% Free to Keep on Steam

A PC game released in 2025 has just been made free for the first time via Steam. Normally, the PC game is locked behind a purchase. Not only is it free to download, but to keep perpetually. Those on Steam Deck interested in compatibility will, unfortunately, need to download the PC game and test it out themselves, as Valve has no information on this matter, hence why its Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” That said, even if the free PC game doesn’t support the Valve machine, this could change in the future, so it is always worth adding to the library.

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Between now and May 19, all Steam users can download, play, and keep Psycho’s 2025 horror game, Terrors to Unveil – Day Off. This is a smaller release, hence its usual $5 asking price. That said, it’s apparently decent, or at least this is what its 72% approval rating after nearly 100 user reviews suggests. It is worth noting, though, that the game is episodic, and this is the second episode. The good news is that not only is each episode standalone, but the first episode is also free. Meanwhile, episode three is currently in the works.

New Free Steam Game Available Until May 19

Terrors of Unveil is an episodic psychological horror game that meets a narrative walking simulator, where each episode tells a different disturbing story. In this episode, you play as a 26-year-old named Jack Williams, who books himself a weekend getaway in a cottage in the woods with his dog as his only companion. Of course, the weekend getaway turns out to be anything but.

“A short horror game with some tense moments, jumpscares, and interactive exploration. I liked the snow-covered setting with the cottage the most,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. Another adds: “Amazing atmosphere! Loved it so much!”

Of course, not every review is positive, with about 30% of the reviews being negative. These reviews claim the game is boring, and specifically critique its writing as poor. It being free to download, though, means PC gamers have nothing to lose but their time. To this end, to play the free Steam game from start to finish is going to take about an hour, or two hours if you tend to play games more methodicoally.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.

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