Harley Quinn Fortnite Skins Officially Revealed

After much teasing, leaks, and so on, it is officially official: Fortnite has announced two distinct Harley Quinn skins for the popular video game. As one might imagine, the two skins appear to be based on the appearance of Harley Quinn from the movies Suicide Squad and the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), as portrayed by Margot Robbie.

More specifically, Fortnite has revealed that a new Harley Quinn Bundle will be added to the Item Shop beginning tonight, February 6th, at 7PM ET. According to Epic Games, Harley Quinn will leave the Item Shop on February 17th. The bundle, which does not appear to have an announced price as of yet, includes the Harley Quinn Outfit, the Harvey Hitter, and Punchline Pickaxes. (The last two being the bat and big mallet in order, seemingly.)

As previously mentioned, there are actually two different skins included in the bundle. The initial skin is called Lil Monster XoXo Harley, and is basically her Suicide Squad outfit, but completing a certain set of challenges will transform her into Always Fantabulous Harley, which is from the upcoming Birds of Prey.

You can check out the full bundle below:

Here’s how to unlock the Always Fantabulous Harley skin, according to Epic Games:

Place top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10.

Hit weak points.

Deal damage using Pickaxes.

Fortnite is now available on basically every modern console and mobile device as well as PC. The latest patch, v11.50, launched this week and brought a new physics system to the popular video game. Chapter 2 – Season 2 is set to begin on February 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.