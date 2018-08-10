Fortnite Hotflix Deployed Following Back Bling Crashing Issues

Fortnite players have been busy this week taking on the Battle Pass challenges and enjoying what the latest patch has to offer. With the addition of the brand new Burger skin however, many were running into one critical problem: Crashing. Luckily this issue had a very specific source of conflict and one that seems to be all patched up with the latest hotfix.

The team over at Epic Games took to their Twitter last night to let fans know that they were aware of the issue, “We’re investigating an issue where players may crash while using a cloth Back Bling with the Burger Boss skin. Please avoid equipping any Back Bling with a cape appearance until we have a fix in place.”

A short time later, a fix was deployed. According to the dev team: “We’ve just released a hotfix to temporarily remove physics from cloth Back Blings. This will prevent players from crashing when using these Back Blings with the Beef Boss skin until we have a proper fix in place.”

Since the hotfix was deployed, the Reddit forum has quieted back to the usual means and sh*tposting, so essentially everything is right in the world once more. For a game with millions of users every day, all day – the team has done an amazing job and keeping on top of any issues that surface. Fortnite is still very much an Early Access title, so these bugs, glitches, and missteps are inevitable. It’s how the team addresses them that matters.

In other glitchy news, Epic has yet to address reports that the grenades are bugged during the Battle Pass challenges. Players took to the Reddit boards to report that the grenades being used aren’t showing any damage towards the “Deal Damage With a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade” challenge. Even the game’s official forums are reporting a similar issue, as well as with the Clinger as well. Since the challenge requires those items to be used, that leaves just the Stink Bomb (assuming those are working properly) to complete this particular part. Following the shopping carts being disabled during last week’s challenges, it’s understandable why many would be upset.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!