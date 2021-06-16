Fortnite: How to Get Harley Quinn's Back Bling

✖

We're nearing the end of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, and there's definitely been a lot that the comic miniseries has brought to the Epic Games battle royale. One major selling point of the series has been the codes that are available with each issue, which provide players with the opportunity to unlock exclusive cosmetics within Fortnite. With the second to last issue of Zero Point arriving this week, players now have a chance to unlock the Harley Quinn's Revenge Back Bling. If you would like to add the back bling to your collection, here's what you need to know.

For starters, a code for the Harley Quinn's Revenge Back Bling is available to anyone who purchases a copy of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5, whether it be physical or digital. The issue is also available for free for subscribers of DC Universe Infinite, and the code will be emailed to the email address attached to your Infinite count after you read the issue. Once you have access to the code, you just have to redeem it to the correct Epic Games account, and the glider will appear in your account.

If you aren't able to track down a copy of Zero Point #5 — or you just happen to have extra V-bucks to spend — the Harley Quinn's Revenge Back Bling is also available to purchase directly through Fortnite's Item Shop for 400 V-bucks. The Harley Quinn Rebirth costume is also available to purchase, as well as Batman Zero, Catwoman Zero, and Deathstroke Zero. While some of the cosmetic items behind previous Zero Point issues cost much more in the Item Shop than buying the issue, the Back Bling would roughly cost the same.

While Harley has only sporadically appeared in Zero Point thus far, it's safe to say that her presence in the event has been memorable.

"I will say that the fun and enjoyable part of bringing Harley into this situation is — it's almost like Fortnite Island was built for her," Zero Point writer Christos Gage revealed during a press conference earlier this year.

"Harley likes it on Fortnite Island," Zero Point artist Reilly Brown added with a laugh.

"Some people maybe want to go to Aruba, she'd probably want to go to Fortnite Island," Gage echoed. "So it was a lot of fun writing the parts with her."

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5 is now available for purchase at comic shops and virtual platforms, as well as for free for subscribers of DC Universe Infinite.