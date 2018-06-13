Fortnite Partners With Licensing Company for Official Merch

Fortnite has more official merch on the horizon now that Epic Games has selected IMG Licensing as its partner for developing consumer products.

The partnership was announced today in an announcement from IMG Licensing that confirmed Epic Games has chosen the organization as its “exclusive worldwide agency for consumer products licensing and promotions.” This means that IMG Licensing will help Epic Games work with other companies to bring more official Fortnite products to consumers in the future.

“Our players want Fortnite things so badly that they’re making their own stuff! We love that passion and think the time is right to provide them with official, high-quality products,” said Mark Rein, Vice President of Epic Games. “There’s no better company than IMG to help us do that.”

It’s not hard to find the consumer-made products like the ones that Rein mentions, so it makes sense that Epic Games would want to capitalize on the Fortnite success just how independent product creators already are. If you look to different merch sites like Redbubble and TeePublic, you’ll find all kinds of custom Fortnite creations. They aren’t official products like the ones currently being sold by Epic Games through Amazon. The store includes products like sweatshirts and t-shirts, and new products have already been added for Season 4.

As for the merch items that’ll be made available through this partnership with IMG, those haven’t been revealed just yet. There’s likely already some internal planning going on between Epic Games and IMG to see what products would be the best fit for consumers – though it’s hard to imagine anything related to Fortnite not selling well – but IMG’s president said that he and the licensing company are excited to work with Epic Games during the partnership.

“Fortnite has captured the imagination of people around the world and has the most amazing universe of environments, tools and heroes to inspire products of all kinds,” said Bruno Maglione, President of IMG Licensing. “We are looking forward to providing Fortnite’s growing community of fans a great range of creative items that reflect the game’s attitude and brand DNA.”

A page on IMG Licensing’s site has already been set up for other companies to submit inquiries regarding licensing the rights to create products to represent the Fortnite brand. If you’ve never heard of IMG Licensing prior to this partnership, you can check out the company’s portfolio that includes everything from The Simpsons to Lamborghini to Mountain Dew with many more in between.

[IMG Licensing via The Hollywood Reporter]