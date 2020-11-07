Fortnite Leak Reveals Mysterious New Weapons

✖

A pair of new Fortnite leaks have reportedly revealed two new and mysterious weapons not currently in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile game, but seemingly coming soon. Epic Games is constantly adding new weapons and new items to Fortnite to keep things not only fresh, but keep the meta moving. And like clockwork, as these weapons and items near release, many of them leak, courtesy of the game's files and the dataminers digging through them.

The first of these two newly leaked weapons is dubbed the "Lazing Device," and it was discovered by dataminer, "Mang0e." According to the datamniner, the weapon's WID "is all over the place," however, they suspect this may be a prototype for the upcoming Cosmos rifle debuting with the Galactus event.

The dataminer reveals that Lazing Device -- which may be some type of placeholder name -- comes packing Base Bolt Sniper stats. And unfortunately, this is where the details end.

New Weapon in the works: "Lazing Device" It's WID is all over the place, but I suspect this *could* be a prototype of the upcoming Cosmos (event and/or Galactus) rifle. It uses Base Bolt Sniper stats, same as the Cosmos ones. The name "Lazing" could also be connected to this. pic.twitter.com/GgVuOcYot8 — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 4, 2020

The other newly leak weapon comes way of Fortnite dataminer and content creator, HypeX, who claims Epic Games is working on a weapon dubbed "Heavy Mortar," which will use rocket ammo, but comes with a description of "Guns Machiengun."

Epic are working on a weapon called "Heavy Mortar" The description is "Guns Machinegun", make your predictions.. — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) November 3, 2020

As you can see, details on the two weapons are currently quite scarce. That said, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are quite reliable and while both sources have proven equally reliable, nothing here is official.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

