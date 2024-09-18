Fortnite Leaks Point to Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, and More Marvel Skins

Fortnite already welcomed yet another MCU skin to the game with Marvel's Iron Man making a reappearance recently, but in true Fortnite fashion, the Marvel skins aren't stopping there. According to a mix of leaks from insiders and some teasers from Epic Games, it looks like Fortnite will also soon add another Ghost Rider skin as well as more cosmetics tied to both Spider-Man and Venom. Epic Games has only teased one of these Marvel collaborations as of now, but the other ones can't be far behind since datamines have already confirmed that they're on the way.

Starting with Ghost Rider, Fortnite players may recall that the Marvel antihero is actually already in the battle royale game. He was added around four years ago and has since been converted into a LEGO version for LEGO Fortnite, too, so this next collab with him isn't about Ghost Rider himself. Rather, it's a crossover skin that combines a Fortnite fan-favorite -- Durrr Burger -- with Ghost Rider. The skins is aptly called "Ghost Ri-Durrr," and the full set associated with it has already leaked ahead of schedule.

NEW MARVEL x FORTNITE "Ghost Ri-Durrr" SKIN 🔥‼️ pic.twitter.com/y6iVbjKaLH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 18, 2024

Like many of the more high-profile collabs, the set depicted above comes not only with the headlining Ghost Ri-Durrr skin but also a weapon wrap, loading screen, pickaxe, and another cosmetic which is likely a back bling. Epic Games itself dropped a teaser for this skin alone via the Fortnite Twitter account, so based on how past skins and collabs have been released, it looks like this Ghost Rider crossover could be added to the game as soon as Wednesday night.

Beyond the new collab with Ghost Rider, there's evidence to support more Fortnite content related to both Spider-Man and Venom. Spider-Man has been added to Fortnite several times over now, and Venom has already made his Fortnite debut as well, but something was unearthed from the Fortnite files to suggest a renewal of the Spider-Man/Venom crossovers. It's not nearly as clean as the images that reveal what's coming with the Ghost Ri-Durrr skin set, but some assets were found that clearly show Venom and Spider-Man side by side as Venom's symbiotic nature threatens to take over Spider-Man.

What that'll look like in-game remains to be seen, but it's apparent something is in the works related to Spider-Man and Venom. We've already gotten a Symbiote Suit variant for Spider-Man, so it's unlikely that's what this asset is referencing, though that just leaves more opportunities for other Marvel options.

Fortnite players can look for the new Ghost Rider-themed set to drop as early as tonight with more Marvel skins likely on the way afterwards.