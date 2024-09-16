Fortnite Leak Reveals MCU Iron Man Skin Releasing Very Soon

A new leak tied to Fortnite has indicated that a skin based on Iron Man's appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to hit the Item Shop very soon. Currently in the midst of Chapter 5 Season 4, this latest season of Fortnite has predominantly centered around Marvel. Not only are characters like Mysterio, War Machine, and Gwenpool in the current Battle Pass, but other skins for Black Cat, Spider-Man, and "Meowtooth" have also recently come to the shop. Now, Epic Games seems set to continue these Marvel collabs in the coming day with a new set of items related to Iron Man.

Coming by way of Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR, it was said that this Iron Man skin is set to launch tomorrow, September 17th, following the release of the game's latest update. This Iron Man cosmetic is specifically said to be based on the character's look in the film Avengers: Age of Ultron and the skin alone will retail for 1,500 V-Bucks. A larger bundle that will then contain a unique Pickaxe, a wrap, and an instrument will then be purchasable for 2,500 V-Bucks. All of these items will also be up for grabs individually as well.

One reason why the release of this new Iron Man skin is particularly great is because the previous skin related to the character is now impossible to obtain. Released in 2020, the last Tony Stark/Iron Man outfit that came to Fortnite was part of the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass. As a result, this skin has never been released on the Item Shop and has only ever belonged to those who progressed far enough into the Battle Pass to unlock it. While there have since been a couple of alternate Iron Man skins that have landed in Fortnite, none of them have been for the superhero's standard look, which is what this MCU version will more or less be.

How do you feel about Iron Man getting a new skin in Fortnite based on his appearance in the MCU? And do you plan on buying this skin for yourself once it is released? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.