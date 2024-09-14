Fortnite Finally Adds Marvel's Black Cat Skin Everyone's Been Waiting For

Another beloved Marvel character has made their way into Fortnite. On Friday, Epic Games officially released the highly-anticipated Black Cat skin and cosmetics, bringing the antiheroine Felicia Hardy / Black Cat into the world of the game. Black Cat's arrival in Fortnite comes amid the current Marvel-themed season of Fortnite, which launched last month under the subtitle of "Absolute Doom."

The Black Cat skin and backpack retail for 1,500 V-bucks, while the Bad Luck Claws pickaxe retails for 800 and the Cat's Tracks wrap retails for 500. For Fortnite Festival fans, The Black Cat guitar costs 800 V-bucks. A full Black Cat bundle with all aforementioned items is 2,300.

Who Is Marvel's Black Cat?

Created by Marv Wolfman, Keith Pollard, and Dave Cockrum, Black Cat first made her debut in 1979's The Amazing Spider-Man #194, after originally being conceived as an evil foil to Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman. The daughter of legendary cat burglar Walter Hardy, Felicia eventually suits up as a costumed vigilante, which eventually catches the attention of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The pair have since been portrayed as friends and on-again, off-again lovers. Felicia has also recently become a solo antihero and hero, headlining her own ongoing comic in recent years, as well as a number of titles alongside Mary Jane Watson.

While largely portrayed as a street-level character, Black Cat also has the secret ability to increase or decrease the probability of those around, literally leading her enemies to have "bad luck." She has made her way into a number of Spider-Man adaptations, including multiple animated series, and video games such as Marvel's Spider-Man. She was very loosely adapted in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, portrayed by Felicity Jones.

What Is the New Marvel Fortnite Season About?

In "Absolute Doom", wielding the ancient power of Pandora's Box, Marvel's armored despot Doctor Doom has transplanted his Latvarian domain to the Battle Royale Island and seized a foothold with his army of loyal henchmen. Once his empowered armor is complete, he'll reap total control. Doctor Doom and his lieutenants must be defeated! Whatever it takes.

Marvel's War Machine, Gwenpool, and the Wakandan royal Shuri join Captain Jones and Peelverine as first on the scene to defend against Doctor Doom and his forces. They'll need all the help they can get!