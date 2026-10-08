Fortnite Is Bringing Back 3 Skins to the Item Shop That Haven’t Been Seen in Over 1,400 Days

Fortnite has confirmed that it will be bringing back a trio of popular skins to the Item Shop later this week that haven’t been seen in well over 1,400 days. Currently, Fortnite is in the midst of its annual “Fortnitemares” event, which happens each year leading up to Halloween. Naturally, this has resulted in a number of horror-adjacent skins being added to Fortnite, with the most prominent inclusions this year being Freddy Krueger, Slender Man, Beetlejuice, and various characters from the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. Now, as a way of bolstering this Fortnitemares lineup further, developer Epic Games is bringing back some cosmetics that haven’t been available in a very, very long time.

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Revealed in a new video posted to socials today, Epic Games unveiled that it will add the “Universal Monsters” skins to the Fortnite Item Shop later this week. Originally released during Chapter 2 Season 8 back in 2021, these outfits happen to feature Frankenstein’s Monster, The Mummy, and Frankenstein’s Bride, all of which represent some of the most iconic horror characters in history. Despite being so popular, though, these skins only ever came to the Item Shop in Fortnite a handful of times, with their most recent appearance being in October 2022. Since that time, Epic has never made the skins available to purchase once again, likely as a result of licensing hurdles tied to each character.

More frights (and some delights) are heading to the Shop 👀 pic.twitter.com/BRY9owJdIe — Fortnite (@Fortnite) October 8, 2026

Fortunately, for those who never got the chance to buy Frankenstein’s Monster, The Mummy, and Frankenstein’s Bride in Fortnite, a new opportunity will present itself very soon. All three skins are set to be added to the Item Shop later this weekend on October 11th. It’s not known how long they’ll stick around in the Item Shop this time around, but Fortnite players should have a few days, at the very least, to grab them for themselves.

Assuming that the price for this Universal Monsters set hasn’t changed, it should retail for 4,900 V-Bucks in total. This bundle would include not only the three main skins in the set, but also all of their accompanying pieces of back bling, the various pickaxes, and other accessories. The skins alone should be up for grabs individually, however, and are expected to retail for 1,200 V-Bucks. If any changes have been made on this front, we won’t know until the set hits the Item Shop in just a few short days.

How do you feel about Fortnite finally bringing back the Universal Monsters skins after such a long time away? And are you planning to buy this entire bundle or any of the skins individually when they do arrive in the Item Shop? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts in the comments below.