Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed that John Cena is officially coming to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game. The John Cena Outfit will be available within the video game's Item Shop starting on July 28th at 8PM ET/5PM PT with Entrance Gear and Ring Gear Styles. Additionally, the Item Shop will include further cosmetics from the John Cena Set in the form of the WWE Championship Title Back Bling that's included with the John Cena Outfit as well as the Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe and the U Can't C Me Emote. The reveal comes months after Cena initially teased his addition to Fortnite.

Cena's appearance in Fortnite is actually part of a larger crossover between Epic Games and WWE called the Epic SummerSlam. Other video games owned by Epic Games like Rocket League and Fall Guys will also see WWE crossover cosmetics added. Rocket League, for example, is adding decals for Roman Reigns and John Cena while Fall Guys is adding costumes for Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker.

You can check out what John Cena looks like in Fortnite embedded below:

Live fast, fight hard, no regrets!



John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set.



🔗: https://t.co/FRalWzz93L pic.twitter.com/oLtSKEtrro — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 26, 2022

It might be worth noting that Epic Games has explicitly come out and said that the John Cena Outfit does not make you actually invisible in the video game. If you are somehow not familiar, one of Cena's most popular gimmicks is the phrase, "You can't see me," where he gestures in front of his face with his open hand to taunt opponents that he moves too fast to be seen. Online, however, this has morphed into a meme about Cena being totally invisible.

What do you think about Fortnite adding John Cena? Are you looking forward to being completely and totally invisible, unable to be seen, in the video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!