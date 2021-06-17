Fortnite Reveals New Secrets About the Island in Batman Tie-In Comic

✖

We're nearing the conclusion of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, but the DC Comics miniseries isn't slowing down when it comes to introducing major twists and turns. From the jump, the series promised to offer some insight into the lore of the popular Epic Games battle royale, especially as DC's Dark Knight came into contact with many of the game's playable characters. Issue #5 brought that sentiment home, answering some questions about Fortnite's world — and raising more along the way. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5, from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Christian Duce, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue saw Batman, Catwoman, Deathstroke, and an eclectic group of Fortnite characters stuck in the catacombs underneath Fortnite island, in hopes of discovering a way to safety — and potentially, their home worlds. After encountering a horde of guards, one of whom bears a resemblance to Jonesy, the group wondered how the guards were chosen, and whether they could be clones, or just brainwashed combatants.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The group then found a "war room" with a set of table and chairs, which was scattered with artifacts with mysterious writing. According to Batman's translation of one of the writings, the organization behind the island believes that all of reality sprang from the Zero point, and that they can harness its powers to do their bidding.

They later found their way to the Zero Point, a tower of energy emitting from the core of the planet, with a series of panes pointed at it. After Voyager instinctively jumped straight into the Zero Point, the energy split him apart into an infinite number of pieces, scattering him across different realities. Readers got a few glimpses of these realities, from relatively normal terrain to planets lined with robot bugs or even creatures who look like the dearly-departed Fishstick.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Eventually, the team discovered that the equipment needs to be activated with multiversal energy in order to open portals to specific universes — energy that could be harnessed by pointing at any of the respective characters. One by one, each character used the portal technology to return to their homeworlds, from Renegade Raider visiting a place with planes, to Bonehead returning to a place where he can apparently "smell the ozone."

This answers some long-standing questions about exactly how the array of characters are brought to Fortnite island — and what way, if any, they have to return home. While there's no telling how soon we might see the technology reflected in the game itself, it's still fascinating nonetheless.

What do you think of the details revealed in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!