Fortnite Leak Reveals First In-Game Look at Batman Who Laughs Skin

DC Comics and Fortnite have had a pretty interesting collaboration over the years, with the game featuring a number of cosmetic items based on the publisher’s array of heroes and villains. This summer, the two took their partnership to new heights with the release of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries, which is getting a sequel in the form of a Batman/Fortnite: Foundation one-shot. The one-shot has been confirmed to include a prominent appearance from The Batman Who Laughs, the alternate-universe combination of Batman and The Joker best known for the Dark Nights: Metal and Dark Nights: Death Metal storylines, and a Fortnite skin tied to the character has also been confirmed. On Wednesday, fans got the best look yet at what that will entail, with a new leak previewing exactly what The Batman Who Laughs will look like in game.

First look at Batman Who Laughs In-Game. He releases on October 26th! (via @Chris_Unusual23) pic.twitter.com/5zv5Vieu9Y — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 20, 2021

All print editions of the comic are expected to include a code for The Batman Who Laughs skin, as well as for a loading screen themed around the villain. Additionally, those items are set to be available in the Fortnite item shop, with the tweet indicating it could be available the same day the Foundation comic releases on Tuesday, October 26th.

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 is co-written by Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point writer Christos Gage and acclaimed Batman and Dark Nights Death Metal writer Scott Snyder. Art is provided by Joshua Hixson, with Roman Stevens on colors and AndWorld Design on lettering. The main cover is contributed by Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, and Matt Hollingsworth, with variant covers from Alex Garner and Mustard.

“I believe that yeah, once the answers are revealed, that’s out there,” Gage revealed to reporters during a press event earlier this year. “And I suspect that — I honestly have no idea, but I’m guessing that there will be. Gamers probably saw the recent cinematic between Agent Jones and The Foundation. There may be more like that, references to some of the secrets that Batman and his allies and enemies uncover. But I don’t think it’s gonna be a direct recap. I think that people who want to know the details or the answers should really pick up the book, because it’ll all be in there. As I understand it, once the secrets are revealed, that’s just now part of the Fortnite universe and how it’ll be referenced going further. That’s what I thought was so cool about this, is that it’s not just for fun. It’s not just like, ‘Let’s throw a Batman on Fortnite island and have them fight some Fortnite characters,’ which would have been a lot of fun by itself. But we’re actually revealing some really interesting stuff about how the entire world works.”

As mentioned above, Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 will be available on Tuesday, October 26th wherever comics are sold.