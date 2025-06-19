Fortnite Leak Reveals New Lex Luthor Skin

It seems like Superman’s arch-enemy, Lex Luthor, will be joining the fight in Fortnite very soon. Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet and it’s largely because the game re-invents itself on a regular basis. While the core idea of a battle royale is at the center of it, it has become so much more with custom games, concerts, big special events, and much more. Not only that, but the gameplay is constantly being refined and expanded with incredible new features. However, its most notable aspect is that it feels like a giant virtual toybox with all kinds of skins from the biggest franchises in the world.

The last Fortnite season was very Star Wars-themed and ended with an exploding Death Star. It was quite the sight and made for an event that fans won’t forget before laying the path for a brand new, explosive season. Fortnite‘s newest season features David Corenswet’s Superman ahead of the release of James Gunn’s new movie. Although Superman has been in Fortnite before, this is the first time we’ve gotten a Superman from the movies. A variety of movie-themed Batman skins have been in the game for years, but Superman hasn’t had the same luxury, likely because Henry Cavil was largely out as Superman by the time Fortnite started doing crossovers (minus his Black Adam cameo).

RUMOR: Lex Luthor might be coming to Fortnite soon 🔥



Both @FNBRintel and I have heard a rumor about Lex Luthor coming to the game with his power suit 👀 pic.twitter.com/bplfG2CoZX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 18, 2025

A new leak from popular Fortnite insider ShiinaBR claims that Lex Luthor is coming to Fortnite soon and he will don his classic battle armor that he frequently uses to battle superpowered beings. In case you’re not overly familiar with the character, Lex Luthor is a powerful businessman (and sometimes President of the United States) who has no superpowers, but he does have a huge grudge against Superman. He makes it his life goal to destroy Superman however he can and is a hyper-intelligent master manipulator who will go to great lengths to take him down. Sometimes that means putting a big suit of power armor to gain the strength needed to fight someone like Superman.

The leak doesn’t mention if this is Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor from the new Superman movie, but if it is, this could also be a potential leak for that film. It’s possible that this will be added after the film’s release and perhaps, Lex will don the armor himself in the film in some capacity. Only time will tell, but it does seem like Lex will soon join the world of Fortnite.