Fortnite Leak Reveals the Best Jurassic Park Item for Fans

Fans of Fortnite and Jurassic Park have something to look forward to following a big leak on November 1, 2025. Epic Games has been working with other IPs for years, delivering some of the best content to keep the game fresh and exciting. This has led to skins and locations from nearly every corner of popular culture, including Marvel Comics, Star Wars, DC Comics, various cartoons and films, as well as numerous video games. Even real people like Ninja, Lazarbeam, Ariana Grande, and LeBron James have skins in the game, and now it looks like Jurassic Park is joining in on the fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

@SamLeakss revealed on X that the latest update of Fortnite revealed a Jurassic Park-themed Jeep Wrangler, and it’s something fans are sure to buy. This could be big news, as Epic Games has yet to incorporate Jurassic Park-related items into Fortnite. That said, there’s plenty of fan-created content that’s brought the two franchises together, but the leaked image could indicate a new partnership is on the horizon. A previous collaboration with Universal Pictures brought the studio’s classic monsters into the game in 2021, albeit in the form of an animated miniseries.

Image courtesy of Epic Games

Fans should be cautiously optimistic about the reveal because, if the picture of the Jeep looks familiar, that’s because it’s not entirely new. Epic Games owns another popular franchise, Rocket League, and back in 2018, a partnership promoting Jurassic World included the above-pictured Jeep. They look identical, which could mean one of two things: the Jeep that @SamLeakss revealed on X could be recycled artwork to bring an already developed skin into another game owned by Epic Games, or it could be a file that was included in the update for potential inclusion somewhere down the line.

Play video

A previous Fortnite update also included several files related to Jurassic World, and rumors of a collaboration between Epic Games and the film franchise have run rampant ever since. A previously discovered creature spawn area has a Godzilla-like mechanic, suggesting a future update will incorporate those areas and creature files into the game. The timing aligns with the June 2025 release of Jurassic World Rebirth, so the collaboration could be coming soon. The massive creature, which many fans speculate to be a T-Rex, will be able to destroy the walls around a rift on the edge of the map.

There’s no denying that including dinos into Fortnite from the Jurassic World franchise would be popular. Players dive into each collab when they’re released, and the recent Chapter 6: Mini Season 2 addition of The Simpsons has certainly followed suit. Getting to ride around in a Jeep from the films as a seven-ton dinosaur is chasing you has been on every fan’s bucket list since Jurassic Park hit theaters in 1993. You may not get to have a wounded Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) in the back, but the tension will surely be there. The Rocket League DLC cost players $1.99, but licensed vehicles in Fortnite are typically more expensive, so expect to drop around 1,500-2,500 V-Bucks when it’s made available.

Will you buy the Jeep if/when it’s made available? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!