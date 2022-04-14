Fortnite Director Teases New Marvel Content

The creative director of Fortnite, Donald Mustard, appears to be teasing some new Marvel content. Fortnite has all kinds of cross-over content from DC to Star Wars, but given the extent of pop culture, there is always more to add. Fortnite has become a pop culture hub and it doesn’t seem like that will be stopping anytime soon. Rumors indicate Darth Vader will join the game this summer alongside the likes of Indiana Jones, though nothing has been confirmed. Given the scope and scale of previous crossovers, none of this would be particularly surprising, but fans may also have an official tease of what’s on the horizon.

Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard has changed his Twitter banner to feature Wolverine and his location now reads as “Princess Bar” (via ShiinaBR). The Princess Bar is a bar located in Madripoor within the Marvel universe. Although it’s possible Mustard is just flexing his love for Marvel, he has a history of subtly teasing things on social media. Given the Fortnite map has featured Marvel locations like The Daily Bugle before, it’s possible that Madripoor and the Princess Bar will be added to the game in the near future. Of course, nothing has been confirmed and this is just speculation at the moment.

Donald Mustard updated his header and changed his location to "Princess Bar"! pic.twitter.com/FURW5sPAi3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 13, 2022

As for our clawed friend, the character has already been featured in the game. Perhaps a new Fortnite skin for Wolverine is on the way to tie in with the Zero War comic or the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Wolverine is one of many Marvel heroes that is speculated to be in the film. Regardless, given Mustard’s history, it seems likely something is coming in the near future. As of right now, it’s ultimately unclear what that could be. Season 3 of Fortnite is expected to begin in June, so if nothing is announced soon, perhaps this tease will relate to whatever is coming in the next season. Whatever the case may be, Epic Games will likely make a big deal out of whatever it ends up adding.

