Fortnite Leak Suggests Indiana Jones is Coming Soon

It seems like Fortnite will be getting legendary adventurer Indiana Jones. Epic Games’ free-to-play battle royale is no stranger to massive crossovers. There are currently a number of rather absurd rumors about the future of the game, such as one that suggest Family Guy characters could be coming to Fortnite in the somewhat near future. It’s clear nothing is really off the table, as it’s not only beneficial for Epic to continue to up the ante but is also seemingly beneficial to major companies to try and promote their products within the game. It seems like Disney may be the one benefiting the most from it, as it continues to come back to tie-in products with Fortnite.

The latest rumor comes from Tabor Hill (via ShiinaBR) and states that Indiana Jones will be coming to Fortnite in season 3, which is slated to begin sometime in June. According to Hill, the collaboration has been in the works for quite some time and will now finally be fully realized. As of right now, there’s no word as to whether this is a battle pass character like Doctor Strange or if he will be sold separately. There’s also no telling if it will resemble Harrison Ford or if it’ll just vaguely look like a guy who is dressed like Indy. Given there is a new Indiana Jones movie slated for 2023 and an Indiana Jones game coming from MachineGames, the timing for this rumored tie-in is interesting.

BREAKING: Indiana Jones will be added to the game in Chapter 3 – Season 3!



According to @TaborTimeYT, this collaboration has been in the works for a very long time! pic.twitter.com/DAZ9xwmN6a — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 8, 2022

It would probably make a bit more sense to release the character closer to the release of one of those products, but for some reason, they have reportedly chosen to do it this summer. Rumors suggest Darth Vader will also come to Fortnite in season 3, but he will be a boss for players to battle. Perhaps the season will center around various Disney characters or could tie-in with the first trailer for the next Indiana Jones film or video game. Only time will tell, but it’s still exciting to possibly see the beloved character getting some virtual recognition.

