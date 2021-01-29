Fortnite Director Seemingly Teases G.I. Joe Crossover

✖

Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard is once again seemingly teasing a crossover with Hasbro's G.I. Joe franchise. On Twitter, Mustard made an interesting change to his location, which is now listed as "Arashikage Clan." Fans of G.I. Joe know the Arashikage Clan as the group that trained the ninjas Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow. This is the second tease that Mustard has dropped regarding G.I. Joe content for the game in just the last few months, so it seems quite likely that Fortnite fans can expect to see Snake Eyes and possibly Storm Shadow appear in the game in the very near future.

Mustard's location can be seen in the image below.

(Photo: Twitter)

Back in October of last year, Mustard had a Zoom conference with Geoff Keighley, in which viewers could see the creative director's work-from-home area. Following the conference, Mustard revealed that his setup featured a hint about the future of Fortnite. It didn't take long for fans to discover a figure of Snake Eyes from the recent G.I. Joe Classified Series, resulting in rumors about a potential crossover. Since then, Mustard has remained quiet about that particular tease, but it seems that the director is once again dropping hints about the franchise!

Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow would both fit in well with the current season of Fortnite! Chapter 2 Season 5 is focused on the greatest hunters of the multiverse, and the storyline has seen Agent Jonesy bring in characters like The Mandalorian's Din Djarin, Kratos, Master Chief, the T-800, and more. With Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins currently slated to release later this year, an appearance in Fortnite could be the perfect way for Hasbro to introduce the character to a new audience!

Mustard's change in location would seem to indicate that an announcement for the content will be coming sooner, rather than later. Until Epic Games makes it official, however, G.I. Joe fans will just have to wait patiently to see what comes next!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

