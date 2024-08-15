Fortnite OG 2 Start Date Seemingly Revealed

The return of Fortnite OG, the hugely popular mode that was released near the end of 2023, is known to be happening before the end of this year. While Fortnite OG 2 will transpire before Chapter 6 begins, developer Epic Games hasn’t formally revealed the start date for the mode just yet. Luckily, for those eager to learn more about the launch of Fortnite OG 2, we now seem to have a date to circle on the calendar.

As of today, Epic revealed that Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite is set to run for a little more than three months and will end on November 2, 2024. After this time, it’s not officially known what will come next, but a previous roadmap for Fortnite that leaked earlier this year indicates that this is when Fortnite OG 2 will go live. Given that this leaked roadmap hasn’t been incorrect yet, it’s all but certain that November 2nd will bring with it Fortnite OG 2 which will in turn pave the way for the start of Chapter 6 Season 1 in December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The major difference with Fortnite OG 2 is that it won’t bring back the exact same content that was seen in the mode’s original run. Instead, it should be a revamped version of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, which first launched in 2020. By all accounts, Chapter 2 Season 2 is one of the most popular seasons that Fortnite has ever seen in its lifespan, which means that OG 2 should likely be one of the game’s biggest events of the year.

In the near term, the latest season of Fortnite is set to kick off in the coming day. Chapter 5 Season 4, titled Absolute Doom, will be another Marvel-focused season of the battle royale title and will feature skins tied to War Machine, Gwenpool, Mysterio, Emma Frost, and others are part of its Battle Pass. Epic Games will take Fortnite offline tonight beginning at 11:00pm EST at which time it will begin a five-hour period of maintenance. After this comes to a close, Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite will be live for players to jump into.