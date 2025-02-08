Fortnite Reporting Online Activity During Ongoing PlayStation Network Outage

As the PSN outage clocks in at 20 hours, many PS4 and PS5 players are loathing over the inability to play PlayStation games online. Currently, PlayStation Network users cannot access PlayStation Video, PlayStation Direct, PlayStation Store, account management, or gaming among all PS3, PS4, PS5, and PS Vita consoles. While other consoles like Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC have been able to access online games they have been proven unattainable by PS4 and PS5 users. As for games, while Marvel Rivals made a statement earlier today about the ongoing PSN outage, Fortnite has finally dropped an optimistic yet frustrating post as to the online multiplayer’s current PSN status.

According to an X post from Fortnite Status, the account has stated, “We’re seeing players able to log in and play again on PlayStation platforms, but not all game services may be back online. Please follow along at http://status.playstation.com for updates on PlayStation Network services.”

The rather brief response to the ongoing PlayStation outage is understandable, considering the lack of communication on Sony’s part within the last 18 hours, with the latest tweet from Ask PlayStation being about a supported M.2 SSD for PS5 storage capacity. Fortnite Status’ tweet is a bit odd, however, since they note that players can access the game on PlayStation platforms but lack all the game services available. Reading this once over may give the impression that Fortnite is up and running, but it doesn’t seem like the online game is playing at its full capacity.

logo for PlayStation Network

While there have been some recent spotting of PS4 and PS5 user regaining access to their accounts, including some of our fellow ComicBook staff, the service itself is more or less still down all across the globe. For those who can access the online game, the matches themselves will most likely be glitchy and lack the required amount of players to constitute a full match against others. Sure, the prospect of being able to play amongst your PSN friends is tempting during this time, especially for those who might have limited access to PlayStation Network, but until the entire service is running smoothly, it looks like the normalcy of yesterday is still unknown.

The PlayStation Network outage has been causing quite a stir among PS users as the service has been off for almost an entire day. Many wanted to take the weekend to play the highly-anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds open-beta test, which is inaccessible to all PS5 users. It’s also frustrating considering that tomorrow is Super Bowl Sunday, so perhaps players wanted to brush up on their EA Sports skills on the field with friends before the big game.

Seeing how Fortnite has responded with some optimism has been nice, but until we see PSN up again, then it’s hard to take this as a sign of good fortune. Slowly but surely, the service will come back up and normalcy will be restored. As to when that will be, we have to be patient for the time being.

Are PS4 and PS5 users here able to access Fortnite or Marvel Rivals? If so, when did your connection come back on? Let us know in the comments section down below!