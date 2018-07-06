‘Fortnite’ Playground LTM Is Going Away Before Coming Back for Good

Fortnite’s Playground Limited Time Mode, despite its rough start, has been met with insurmountable success and player adoration. We’ve also seen some pretty sweet creations come out of this “practice” mode, and fans can’t seem to get enough. So much so, that many have been begging Epic Games to make it permanent. Well, ask and ye shall receive because the team recently confirmed that it would be, but not before some downtime.

In order to tweak this now Permanent Time Mode for even more enjoyment 24/7, the team over at Epic Games is making a few key improvements to the already incredibly popular feature. “We appreciate all of the awesome feedback we’ve received and are beginning work on the next version of Playground. We’ll be turning off the Playground LTM on Thursday, July 12th as we take it back under construction for the next version,” the team stated in a recent Reddit post.

According to the studio, here are some of the changes they are making: “For the next version of Playground we’re hoping to include functionality that would allow team selection options within the Playground itself. Here’s a few things you would gain with the ability to select teams:

1v1s and 2v2s

Aim assist for controllers

Editing other player’s structures

Traps affecting teammates/enemies correctly

Highlighting teammates on the map

Damaging enemies with your pickaxe

The Playground LTM represents our first step into what a full creative mode looks like in Fortnite. And remember, you will have until the release of v5.0 to access your Playground LTM replays.”

We know there are a ton of players excited to see this move being made and we can’t wait to see some even more incredible fan creations after the revamps go live!

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!

Want to see some of those awesome fan creations that we mentioned courtesy of Playground? You can check out some of our previous coverage at our community hub right here, including a Mario Kart x Fortnite mashup and how another group of players recreated Call of Duty’s Nuketown map!