Prince Harry Wants To Ban ‘Fortnite’ and Addicting Games

There’s a lot of people out there contemplating whether the world would be a better place without Fortnite. At the moment, the jury is still out on the decision, but to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, it’s painfully obvious that the royal family needs to do everything in its power to eradicate the game. That’s right, according to The Daily Express, Prince Harry wants to ban the popular battle royale game, which is designed to be addictive.

Harry’s take on the game was divulged during a recent trip to the YMCA in West London, where he spoke, at length, to mental health experts about addictive games and social media, something he’s clearly passionate about. Speaking about the latter, Harry said games like Fortnite are more addicting than drugs or alcohol.

While Harry spoke about games generally being addicted, he honed in on Epic Games’ Fortnite, which infiltrated the mainstream in a way no game has ever before.

“The game shouldn’t be allowed,” said Harry at one point. “It’s created to addict. An addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible.”

Harry continued, urging parents to take it upon themselves to separate their children from addicting games and get them to interact with the real world around them. That said, Harry also pointed out that most parents don’t know how to do this.

“Parents have got their hands up – they don’t know what to do about it,” said the Duke of Sussex. “It’s like waiting for the damage to be done.”

Harry continued, relating the issue to a larger problem of social media and being glued to screens and out of touch with reality.

“It’s more dangerous because it’s normalized and there are no restrictions to it,” said Prince Harry about social media. “We are in a mind-altering time. Without that human connection, when you do have a problem you have nowhere to go. The only place you might go is online and you will probably end up getting bullied.”

Of course, Harry isn’t the first prominent person to preach a message like this, and he likely won’t be the last one. In fact, I think these type of conversations are just beginning.

