Fortnite Battle Royale Is Adding Proximity Chat

Fortnite has been around for nearly a decade, and it has been missing one surprising feature that fans have wanted for ages: proximity voice chat. However, this looks like it is about to change as a new leak reveals this feature may finally be coming to the battle royale game. Epic Games has continued to experiment with Fortnite and specifically voice functions, as seen by its Darth Vader AI voice character.

This new information comes from Wenso, a known Fortnite leaker. There is no indication of when proximity voice chat will arrive, though according to Wenso, it will be soon. Fortnite just launched its latest season, Chapter 6 Season 4, which sees Halo and Power Rangers added as new crossovers.

With proximity chat, players will be able to hear one another as they get closer. This allows players to better locate one another by listening for their opponents’ conversations and talking. Proximity chat has been a popular feature in many games, but it has also been a point of contention in others, such as Marathon.

The leak further indicates that players will be able to toggle proximity chat on or off. This lets players decide whether they want to use it in Fortnite. One thing to consider is that anything you say may be recorded and kept in Epic Games’ system. This could lead to bans or warnings depending on the content of what you say. One should refrain from profanity when playing online anyway, but bear in mind that you are being listened to.

It looks like Proximity Chat is being added to Battle Royale soon 🤔



Epic has seperated some Creative Proximity Chat files so they could be included in BR. It will have a setting to disable and enable it.



(via me & @Loolo_WRLD) pic.twitter.com/sWlgvvS2wx — Wenso (@Wensoing) August 7, 2025

When proximity voice chat is added, if the leak proves to be true, players can expect some great gameplay moments. Online clips for Fortnite often show humorous exchanges between players, and proximity chat will only amplify this. It remains to be seen if Epic Games is truly adding proximity voice chat, but many are hopeful the leak is true.

Fortnite is always growing and implementing new collaborations and features. While many of these are gameplay-specific, Epic Games has added more accessibility options. Proximity voice chat is just one example of this, and players can expect to see more in the future.