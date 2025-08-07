Fortnite Leak Reveals Full Power Rangers Pricing

The Power Rangers are coming to Fortnite this week, and the collaboration looks like a very big deal for those that grew up specifically with the ’90s iteration of the brand. Epic Games has not revealed exactly how much fans of the TV series will have to spend to get all five members of the original team, but full details have been leaked for individual pricing, as well as a big bundle containing a Morphenomenal amount of content. According to leaker @SpushFNBR, the bundle will cost 3,600 V-Bucks. The Fortnite Shop offers a bundle of 5,000 V-Bucks for $36.99, so that might be your best bet if your account is currently empty.

The bundle will apparently contain five skins: Jason (Red Ranger), Zack (Black Ranger), Trini (Yellow Ranger), Billy (Blue Ranger), and Kimberly (Pink Ranger). Those skins will be sold individually at 1,200 V-Bucks. The bundle will also include five Pickaxes (priced individually at 500 V-Bucks), five Backblings (300 V-Bucks), four Emotes (two priced at 400 V-Bucks, and two priced at 500), a Wrap (500 V-Bucks), and a Jam track (500 V-Bucks). If you’re a big fan of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers era, that bundle is looking like the best overall deal. The X/Twitter post from @SpushFNBR can be found embedded below.

POWER RANGERS X FORTNITE – AUGUST 8



BUNDLE – 3600 VBUCKS

– 5 skins (1200 each)

– 5 pickaxes (500 each

– 5 backblings (300 each)

– 4 emotes (2 of 400 vbucks & 2 of 300)

– Wrap (500 vbucks)

– Jam Track (500)#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/nWYiZe5TfG — SpushFNBR (@SpushFNBR) August 7, 2025

All of this content should be added to the Fortnite Shop on Friday, August 8th. With so much Power Rangers content, Epic Games seems to be pulling out the stops to make this collaboration a pretty big deal. Even if you’re not a fan of the Power Rangers, there’s something really cool about how all of this has been built up and released. There was even a great live-action trailer released earlier in the week, which perfectly evokes the live-action series.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans are getting treated quite well at the moment, but not all of the franchise’s fans are happy. The reality is, the Power Rangers have had a lot of different iterations over the last 30 years, going way beyond the original MMPR era. However, it’s the original series that continues to get the most attention, and that extends to video games like the recent Rita’s Rewind, and even the toys that are released. It’s hard to blame Epic Games for sticking with the most popular take on the brand, but it’s easy to see why some fans might be sick of seeing so much MMPR content.

If this collaboration proves popular enough, it’s possible we could see Fortnite do even more with the Power Rangers. The game is constantly adding content based on different brands, and there’s so much Power Rangers material that could be mined in the future. Hopefully this is just the start of a lot more to come.

Are you planning to check out this bundle when it gets released in Fortnite? Would you like to see the game add content based on other versions of the Power Rangers?