Fortnite Temporarily Disables Remote Explosives

Fortnite’s structure-destroying Remote Explosives have been temporarily disabled due to an in-game issue causing them to not work correctly.

The removal of the throwable explosive that waits on players’ commands before detonating was announced by Epic Games today in a tweet that confirmed you won’t be finding any Remote Explosives until the issues are resolved. Explaining what’s going on, the tweet said that there’s a problem occurring where the explosive weapon will damage players as intended but afterwards will not damage structures.

While you can use the Remote Explosives in an attempt to eliminate other players by throwing the explosive directly at them, the item’s primary use is to blow up enemy structures by sticking them wherever you can, preferably at the base. Epic Games didn’t share a timeframe for when the Remote Explosives should be back though, but if the process is anything like the constant back and forth of Shopping Carts being enabled and disabled, it shouldn’t be too long before they’re back in the game.

We’ve discovered an issue with Remote Explosives not causing damage to structures after damaging a player first. Due to this, we’ll need to temporarily disable the item. We’ll update you when we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 24, 2018

Even though players don’t have Remote Explosives to play with at the moment, you can always fill that spot with a new weapon that’s already posed to rival the controversial power of the explosives. The game’s latest patch that released earlier today introduced the Compact SMG, and it’s more than a viable choice if you need something to burn through an enemy’s structure when you don’t have any Remote Explosives. The weapon was just added in Fortnite Battle Royale, but players are already pointing out how powerful it is. It’s got a fast fire rate, plenty of ammo, and it can mow down structures quicker than players can build them up to defend themselves. The fact that it can hold 50 rounds of Light Ammo coupled with pinpoint accuracy means that you can keep firing till you hit something, especially if you’ve got more than one Compact SMG as we saw in this clip.

There’s no known release timeframe for when the Remote Explosives will return to Fortnite Battle Royale.