Fortnite Leakers Claim The Last of Us Collaboration Might Happen

Fortnite's collaborations have become one of its biggest draws, and developer Epic Games continues to look for new characters and skins to bring to the game. According to new reporting from @NotPaloLeaks (via @ShiinaBR), Donald Mustard was asked at an event about the possibility of a crossover between Fortnite and The Last of Us, with Mustard answering that it "could possibly happen in the future." That's certainly no guarantee, and readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. However, it's not hard to imagine Joel and Ellie appearing in the game, as well as other content based on The Last of Us!

The Tweet from @ShiinaBR can be found embedded below.

Donald Mustard is currently at an event and when asked, he said that a collaboration with "The Last of Us" could possibly happen in the future 👀



That's not a confirmation, but it means there's at least a small chance it could happen in the future!



(via @NotPaloleaks) pic.twitter.com/tkranNyYbl — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 15, 2023

If Joel and Ellie were to appear in Fortnite, they would not be the first PlayStation owned characters to receive their own skins. Kratos from God of War has previously been made available, as has Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. There's clearly a precedent established for this sort of thing, and the popularity of The Last of Us would seem to make it a great fit. It probably would have made more sense to release as the HBO series was airing, but it also doesn't seem like there would ever be a bad time to offer this kind of crossover! While all of these characters are owned by PlayStation, Fortnite's skins are not exclusive to one particular platform, which means players on Switch and Xbox would also get the opportunity to use Joel and Ellie.

For now, Fortnite fans will just have to wait and see how things play out! Fortnite offers so many different collaborations that, even when Donald Mustard does end up teasing something, it can take months or even years to bear fruit. With that in mind, if we actually do end up getting a collaboration based on The Last of Us, fans could end up waiting until Season 2 airs before it happens!

Would you like to see Joel and Ellie in Fortnite? What other PlayStation icons would you want to see added? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!