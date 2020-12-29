Fortnite Says Goodbye to 2020 in the Perfect Way

✖

This year has been difficult on pretty much everyone around the world, and Fortnite is giving fans the perfect way to say goodbye to 2020, thanks to an all-new Emote. The game's new "Out with the Old" Emote allows players to get out a little bit of frustration by popping a 2020 balloon and then replacing it with a shiny new 2021 balloon. U2 once said that "nothing changes on New Year's Day," but for those just looking for a symbolic victory over this year, this Emote could be just the thing! The Emote can be purchased for 200 V-Bucks.

A video of the Emote can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Say goodbye to 2020. Get the Out with the Old Emote in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/peqycrPgJA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 29, 2020

In addition to the new Emote, the Fortnite shop has also given players the opportunity to once again purchase the Kratos skin. The God of War star was added to the game earlier this month, but was only available for a limited time. Those that missed out will definitely want to snag the skin while it's available in the game. As with the previous release, Kratos is available in all versions of the game, despite the fact that God of War is exclusive to PlayStation platforms.

While 2020 was a difficult year in most regards, it was a particularly good one for Fortnite fans! The game saw a lot of exciting content throughout the year, including skins based on some of the most popular heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe, a number of major in-game events, concerts, and more! Chapter 2 Season 5 kicked-off just a few short weeks ago, with a theme based around the greatest hunters across the multiverse. This season has seen the addition of skins based on The Mandalorian, Halo's Master Chief, and the aforementioned Kratos skin. It remains to be seen what Epic Games has in store for 2021, but it will be hard to top 2020!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

