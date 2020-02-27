Fortnite Season 2, Week 2 Battle Pass Challenges Are Now Live

The next round of new Fortnite Challenges have finally arrived, thanks to the debut of Season 2, Week 2 on Thursday morning. This new wave of challenges are all included as a part of the Brutus’ Briefing section at the Challenge Table, keeping in line with the storyline of the Season 2 spy storyline. Brutus is the first of the faction spy skins that you can unlock with the Battle Pass, once you reach Level 20. These challenges are sure to help you reach those unlocks a whole lot quicker, just be prepared to utilize your shotgun.

Two of these new challenges have to knowing how to handle your shotgun. One requires you to eliminate three different opponents using a shotgun, while the other needs you to deal 200 damage to opposing players with your shotgun while in the air. However, it doesn’t specify whether it’s you who needs to be in the air, or your opponent.

A couple of other challenges in this new wave are centered around the spy hideouts throughout the map. You’ll need to hide in secret passages in three different matches, and those passages are much easier to find in places like The Grotto. You’ll also need to open three chests that are locked with ID scanners. Most of them are hidden at these bases as well, but you’ll be required to disguise yourself as a henchman in order to unlock them.

You can check out the full list of new Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass Challenges below!

Hide in Secret Passages in Different Matches 0/3

Eliminate players using a shotgun 0/3

Carry a Knocked opponent 50m 0/50

Deal damage to players from below 0/250

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner 0/3

Deal damage with Shotgun to players while in the air 0/200

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, and 300 metal 0/3

Eliminate players at Craggy Cliffs of Weeping Woods 0/3

Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches 0/3

There’s an additional challenge located in the XP Missions section of the Play menu that tasks you with finding three Shadow Safe Houses.

Each of these challenges will net you 40,000 Season XP, which should go a long way toward your Battle Pass rewards. You’ll have until next week in order to complete them, in addition to the daily challenges that will be popping up each morning.