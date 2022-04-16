New Fortnite Leak Has Chapter 1 OG Players Excited

It looks like Fortnite Season 3 will not only add what may be the most over-powered gun yet, but it looks like the third season of the new chapter will bring back a little something for those that were playing the battle royale game back during Chapter 1. The leak comes courtesy of prominent Fortnite leaker, HypeX, who has a very good track record when it comes to leaks. It’s unclear if the leak is the result of datamining a recent update or the result of inside information, but whatever the case, HypeX claims a “Seven” version of the Season 9 drones are in the works.

HypeX doesn’t disclose a release date, so it’s possible it could come this season, but if it’s just in the works right now, it seems more likely this will be a Season 3 or later addition. Typically, when something like this leaks, it takes at a few months before it’s added to the game proper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1511264814311563266

Unfortunately, for now, this is the extent of the leak, which, despite the source, should still be taken with a grain of salt because it’s not official and subject to change. This could be in the works, but things change in game development all the time. Since its release, Epic Games has worked on a lot of things for Fortnite that never saw the light of day.

https://twitter.com/GlitchKing15/status/1511265756696174598

https://twitter.com/MTG_Apollo/status/1511264959757316097

https://twitter.com/Cisekey/status/1511264906598928385

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. It never comments on leaks so we don’t expect this to change, but we will monitor the situation just in case it does in order to provide any and all updates.

Fortnite is available, for free, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game, click here.