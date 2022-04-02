Fortnite Leak Reveals the Most Over-Powered Gun Yet

A new Fortnite leak has revealed a new gun potentially coming to the free-to-play battle royale game, and it sounds like it could be one of the most OP and rage-inducing weapons yet. Epic Games is constantly adding new weapons and items to the game, partially because it’s constantly removing weapons and items from the game. Sometimes these weapons and items are removed and added back later, often with changes, but sometimes they aren’t. Nonetheless, this process requires a constant flow of new guns, which in turn requires constant new ideas from Epic Games, which brings us to to this new leak.

The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker, Shiina, who relayed word that they heard of a shotgun in the works that can eliminate players with one shot. That said, they came across this information a while ago, so it’s possible it’s outdated. Meanwhile, there’s no reference to this gun or anything like it currently in the files, so if this gun is still in the works, it remains in the early stages of development.

“Not sure if this is still accurate, but a while ago I heard that there will be a shotgun in this season that can eliminate players with one shot,” said Shiina. “As I said, information might be outdated by now, so don’t take that as confirmation.”

As you would expect, this leak hasn’t been met with the most positive reception, as many players think this sounds too powerful. And to be fair, it does, which perhaps explains why there are still no signs of it.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, this is still a leak, and even the source themselves isn’t confident if this information is outdated.

Fortnite is available, for free, via Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Epic Games’ popular battle royale game, click here.