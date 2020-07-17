Fortnite Reveals First Look at New Atlantis Location

✖

Fortnite and Epic Games have given PS4, PC, Xbox One, mobile, and Nintendo Switch players their first taste of the game's new Atlantis location coming later this season. Last month, a datamining leak revealed that an Atlantis location, or at least a location clearly inspired by Atlantis, was coming to the game as part of Aquaman's big inclusion in this season. At the moment of publishing, this location hasn't been revealed, but a new and official render featuring Aquaman appears to tease the new POI.

As you can see in the image below, Aquaman and his loyal FishStick guards are standing in front of some gold-plated buildings that look awfully similar to many depictions of Atlantis. In fact, there's really no denying that's what's pictured. The question is, will these buildings be in the game, or was this simply for promotional material?

Interestingly, the image also shows the return of the wall of water, suggesting that if this is a new location, it could be walled off from the rest of the map.

Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate. This is likely a tease of what's coming to the game, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed, so take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. That said, when you combine this image with the aforementioned leaks, they point to a new Atlantis location being added to the map. And this makes sense, while Aquaman is now in the game, nothing about the map signals this other than the fact that's there's a lot more water than with previous maps. However, this water is also receding, which means that if we do see Atlantis, it may just be the ruins of it out of water.

