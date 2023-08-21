Fortnite Season 4 Map Tease Reveals New POI

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is set to begin on August 25. Ahead of this the game's new map that will arrive alongside the new season has begun to be teased. Unfortunately, we are currently far away from a complete picture of the map, but a new POI in this new map has been teased. There's no word of what it will be called, but we do have an idea it will look like. And this has been complimented by a string of text that provides some lore insight.

As you can see, the new POI seems to be some fancy villa featuring an indoor/outdoor area, palm tress, and a huge pool. There's a second building close to it as well, though it's less clear what that structure is. Whatever the case, this is apparently an important location for the new map as it's the first area that's been teased.

"I'm putting together a team, and a friend we have in common says you'd be perfect for this job," reads a snippet of text that accompanies the image. "Can you share the information with your group? Uploading RelentlessRetreat_RetiroRelajante.png"

NEW POI TEASER!!



"I'm putting together a team, and a friend we have in common says you'd be perfect for this job. Can you share the information with your group?



Uploading RelentlessRetreat_RetiroRelajante.png"



(via @BlendFreshon) pic.twitter.com/oOKd2J8KgR — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 21, 2023

This teaser has not been officially posted on the Fortnite Twitter account, at least not yet. We will monitor the situation and as it evolves update the story accordingly. In the meantime, expect Season 4 teasers to start flooding social media. For those that don't know: Season 4 starts on August 25, so Epic Games will look to build hype with teasers and promotional material. And of course, there should be plenty of leaks as well.

Fortnite is available via Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, for free. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game -- including everything from the latest official news to the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?