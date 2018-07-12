Fortnite Season 5 Road Trip Free Battle Star Location

One of the new aspects in Fortnite Season 5 is actually a spin from a Season 4 favourite: Blockbuster. Now called the game’s Road Trip challenges, the goal here is to complete 7 sets of weekly challenges for players to earn a “mystery outfit” that hasn’t been revealed, but was leaked earlier today. As to which one still remains to be seen, but there were a lot of cool cosmetics datamined from our previous coverage.

Also just like with the Blockbuster challenge, a free Battle Star awaits if you know where to look. That’s where we come in! Thanks to our friends over at Two Epic Buddies on Twitter, we now know what the reward is for completing all of week 1’s challenges. Check out the loading screen datamined below:

To unearth the free Battle Star, head to the space between Lazy Links and Pleasant Park. There, players will find an umbrella that holds that sweet, sweet Star. Simply walk up to the Star, “search” to interact, and voila! Free Battle Star!

As far as the normal challenges are concerned, Week 1 Battle Pass challenges are live. Earn that extra XP, unlock those rewards, and collect those sweet, sweet Battle Stars! Season 5’s Week 1 challenges are now live:

Free Challenges

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500)

Search a Supply Llama (1)

Clinger, Stink Bomb or Grenade Eliminations (3) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Snobby Shores (7)

Search floating Lightning Bolts (7)

Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

Keep in mind, in order to unlock the free Battle Star, all of the other challenges for this week must first be completed.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know! It’s update day, which means leaks, guides, and tons more are on the way! We’ve got you covered!