Fortnite Leak Reveals Monster's Return

A new Fortnite leak has possibly shed light on an event coming later this season or possibly next season, Season 6. Over on Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer, Mang0e, has relayed word that Epic Games, with the most recent update, added files for the cracked ice cliff back into the game. In other words, Epic Games has been doing something with the files of the frozen monster from Chapter 1, Season 8.

Right now, it's unclear why Epic Games is messing around with these files, but the most obvious explanation is it's because something is happening with this content, which in turn may hint at the game's old map returning, or at least the map before Chapter 2.

Of course, it's also possible this is nothing, but as the dataminer points out, it's, at the very least, peculiar, which is why it's grabbed the attention of players.

Oddly enough, some files for the cracked ice cliff (monster teaser in Ch1S8) were added back into the files. Why? No idea. pic.twitter.com/ALJkO2wYQX — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 2, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While this is a genuine leak, it's not obvious what the implications are. Could this be evidence of the old map coming back or at least Polar Peak and its monster returning? Sure, but there are other possible explanations, including many not nearly as exciting.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on the leak in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will, as it never comments on leaks, rumors, reports, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

