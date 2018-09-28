‘Fortnite’ Shadow Stones Return

Fortnite Season 6 went live yesterday but the team over at Epic Games had a rough time with one of the new in-game items. Because of that, the Shadow Stones were removed shortly after going live but it seems they are back and ready for players to enjoy!

“Shadow Stones have returned to Battle Royale! Drop in now and sneak up on the competition,” said Epic Games in their most recent Twitter post. Since this item worked in tandem with the spooky nature of the “Darkness Rises” theme of Season 6, it’s good to see restored so quickly following its removal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Embrace the darkness with this new consumable that can be found around the map,” boasts Epic Games in their latest blog post and the miniature stones seem like the prefect addition following “Kevin,” the mysterious cube!

Interested in how they work?

Consumable typically found around corrupted areas of the map.

Using a Shadow Stone will apply ‘Shadow Form’ for a brief period.

While in Shadow Form: Unable to use weapons. Become invisible to enemies when stationary. You become more visible and leave behind a Shadow Trail when moving. Gain increased movement speed, jump height and fall damage immunity. Gain a new ability, Phase, can be activated by pressing the Primary Fire button. Phase: Propels you in the direction you are facing, and allows you to pass through objects. The effect lasts 45 seconds but can be exited early by holding down Alt Fire button (aim down sights).



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! Are you excited to see the return of the Shadow Stones? Does what we see thus far hold up to any of those fan theories that have been floating (heh) around about what the new season will bring to the world of Battle Royale? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

You can also check out our full Game Hub here to stay in the know 24/7 with all things Fortnite! Leaks, tips, cosplay – you name it, we’ve got it!