Fortnite Season 6 Image Accidentally Leaked Online

✖

A new Fortnite Season 6 image has accidentally leaked online, courtesy of Xbox. Fortnite Season 6 is on the horizon, and right now mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players have no clue what to expect. While there's been plenty of rumors and leaks that shed light on the season, there's still a lot of speculation and theories filling the gaps. That said, official information and official media should correct this soon.

Today, Xbox leaked what some have dubbed the first-ever Fortnite Season 6 teaser, but that's a bit of a stretch. What Xbox did leak was a promotional image for the season. Unfortunately, while this sounds enticing on paper, in reality, it's not very exciting. The image features the Battle Bus, and nothing else.

Sometimes, the Battle Bus itself can be a hint at what's coming, but this time isn't one of these cases. It's the Battle Bus, and if it's hiding a hint or a teaser, players haven't discovered it.

Below, you can check out the image for yourself, courtesy of prominent Fortnite leaker, HypeX:

New Season 6 Teaser, Appeared on XBOX! pic.twitter.com/pIWoWGMgw9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 10, 2021

At the moment of publishing, neither party implicated -- Epic Games nor Xbox -- have commented on the leak, and enough time has passed to more or less confirm this won't change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever either or both provide, even if neither says anything particularly noteworthy.

Fortnite, via the aforementioned platforms, is available for free. Right now, things have gone a little bit quiet with the game, but expect that to change very soon. In the meantime, for more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game, click here or check out the relevant links below: