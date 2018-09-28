‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Week 1 Hidden Battle Star Location

Just because it’s a new season in Fortnite doesn’t mean that the challenges has stopped! Week 1’s challenges are now live and they offer a way for the truly dedicated to rank up those tiers and earn additional XP, all in the hunt for those coveted Battle Stars. It’s also a phenomenal way to take a break from the usual Victory Royale and up the ante a bit.

As with previous weeks, completion of the challenges offers a hidden Battle Star and unlocks a sweet reward. To help make sure you get that sweet, sweet pay off, here’s the best way to tackle that hidden battle star.

For this week’s hidden Battle Star, you’re going to want to head on over to Paradise Palms. The Star itself will be floating near the tractor found where we indicated on the map above. The llama farm will produce that coveted Star once you get close enough to the area, and then simply walk up to it to interact! Super easy!

As far as this week’s challenges go:

Free Challenges:

Pickup a Legendary Item in different matches – 0/3

Regain Healthy from a Cozy Campfire – 0/150

Stage 1: Search Chests – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Apply Shields – 0/500

Stage 1: Land at Junk Junction – 0/1

Dance under different Streetlight Spotlights – 0/7

Eliminate opponents in different Named Locations – 0/5

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now, they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges.

The bright side about this week’s challenges is that they are mostly self-explanatory, making it really easy to knock out several of them in one single match. Looking for a little help with the “dance under different streetlight spotlights” challenge? Don’t worry, we’ve got ou covered with our walkthrough here.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us your thoughts on the newest season so far!