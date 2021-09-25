Fortnite Accidentally Leaks Map Change

Epic Games has seemingly revealed a fairly big map change coming to Fortnite, presumably with the next update on the Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X battle royale game. As Fortnite leakers, news pages, content creators, and fans alike have pointed out, a recent and official Fortnite promotional video showed a version of Steamy Stacks that’s not currently in the game, but that is presumably about to be.

More specifically, the video shows a partially destroyed Steamy Stacks. It’s hard to make many conclusions based on the brief snippet of video, but it looks like either the location has been blown up or is possibly sinking. Whatever the case, it’s safe to assume The Golden Cube is involved.

Below, you can check out a still image from the video for yourself, courtesy of Fortnite dataminer and leaker FortTory:

https://twitter.com/FortTory/status/1440678886853906440

As noted in the headline, the speculation is that this is a mistake by Epic Games, aka an accidental leak. That said, for now, this is just an assumption. It’s also possible this is a deliberate tease, though if it is, it’s a little unconventional from Epic Games, who is known to indulge in teasing, but not in this fashion.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on any of this, the snippet of video nor the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, if Epic Games does provide any type of comment or follow-up, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Fortnite is available, for free, via Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game, click here.