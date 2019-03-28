‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Week 5 Challenges Revealed

A new week of Fortnite Season 8 challenges are now live across the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, once again offering players the opportunity to earn some Battle Stars and grind for that XP. Of course, whoever finished the Fortnite Season 7 Overtime Challenges now has the Season 8 Battle Pass for free, and an increased number of benefits, challenges, etc.

Like most weeks, this week’s challenges are pretty straightforward and very doable if you have a little bit of time to set aside for them. For the free challenges, there’s only one challenge that will really require you to go out of your way. The other two will simply require you to drop in a certain a place and use a certain weapon.

Meanwhile, the Battle Pass challenges are basically the same thing. There’s a few you may have to look up guides for, but the rest are straightforward and can be completed in a couple of sessions if you know what you’re doing.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the challenges.

Free Challenges Available To Everyone:

Deal 200 damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents = 5 Battle Stars

Search 7 chests in either Paradise Palms or Shifty Shafts = 5 Battle Stars

Complete a lap of the Race Track in Happy Hamlet = 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Exclusive Challenges:

Eliminate 3 opponents in Pirate Camps = 10 Battle Stars

Use a Volcano Vent, a Zipline, and a Vehicle all in the same same match = 10 Battle Stars

Get 15 bounces with a single throw using the Bouncy Ball toy = 5 Battle Stars

Step 1/3: Gain 50 shields from Mushrooms = 1 Battle Star Step 2/3: Gain 100 shields from usage of Small Shield Potions = 2 Battle Stars Step 3/3: Gain 100 shields from usage of Shield Potions = 2 Battle Stars



Of course, upon completion of said challenges, you can find your free Battle Pass Star near the Volcano. Meanwhile, you will also be awarded the following loading screen:

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, click here.

Thanks, FortniteIntel.

